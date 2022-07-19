Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Date, UK start time
« on: Today at 05:51:43 AM »
he has his critics but I will tune in for this one - as the English man I would rather Joshua win to eventually set up a fight with Tyson Fury - i do however feel Usyk will have too much for him again.

one of the smiths from Liverpool Callum Smith is on the undercard..

decent fight family that lot


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16270057/anthony-joshua-vs-oleksandr-usyk-2-date-uk-start-time-live-stream-tv-channel-undercard/
 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:21:17 PM »
You want a racist to suceed????

Come on Usyk!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:57:54 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 12:21:17 PM
You want a racist to suceed????

Come on Usyk!

I wanna see Tyson give him the treatment, but yes fella I do more often than not back the flag as such in most if not all sporting events
