headset

Offline



Posts: 5 454





Posts: 5 454 road to revenge Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Date, UK start time « on: Today at 05:51:43 AM »



one of the smiths from Liverpool Callum Smith is on the undercard..



decent fight family that lot





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16270057/anthony-joshua-vs-oleksandr-usyk-2-date-uk-start-time-live-stream-tv-channel-undercard/

he has his critics but I will tune in for this one - as the English man I would rather Joshua win to eventually set up a fight with Tyson Fury - i do however feel Usyk will have too much for him again.one of the smiths from Liverpool Callum Smith is on the undercard..decent fight family that lot Logged