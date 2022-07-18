Inglorious_Basterd

After talk of marquee signings and that fans will be excited by some of the alleged signings that we were going to make, it has turned out to be yet another typical damp squib in the transfer market for Middlesbrough football club thus far.



It is par for the course as far as I am concerned, as this has happened to us frequently in various transfer windows of late.



It would appear that there is something fundamentally wrong within the clubs personnel. Gibson is obviously reluctant to spend money these days as lets face it, he is simply a pauper in the world of football, he is also watching the clubs finances very closely due a culmination of poor decision making and miss management of the club on his behalf over recent years.



He continues to keep people employed within the club which appear to be completely out of their depth - Bausor, Gill etc. (simply jobs for the boys) but as they are part of the clique, he will not relieve them of their duties despite their apparent inefficiencies within their respective roles.



I feel a little sorry for Wilder if Im honest. Im sure that he did indeed have a chat with Gibson a few weeks ago and was assured by Gibson that there would be money available (without depending on the sale of Spence).



He will have been told that our ambition was for promotion next season as Gibson will support him and supply him with the players that he required, I believe that some of the individuals which they were targeting may have been big name players and Wilder genuinely believed it and had every confidence that Gibson and his team would provide him with the players required, Wilder then made it public with what the clubs ambitions were for the coming season.



However, so far, it turned out to be complete nonsense. With just twelve days to go before the start of the new season we have signed four players (for nothing) and no sign of any strikers and attacking midfielders to bolster our forward options.



Yes, the transfer window is open for another six weeks or so, there is still plenty of time to do some good business.



The problem is, I have serious doubts about firstly, Gibson issuing the money required (I dont see all of the Spence money being used on signings) and secondly, zero confidence in Bausor and the clubs recruitment team being able to get the deals done and dusted for the identified players.



There is some serious work to be done in the transfer market to make us into a team capable of challenging for promotion.



If this does not pan out the way in which Wilder was expecting, he will walk next season and he will have found out first hand just how incompetent the clubs hierarchy / recruitment team really are, just as Karanka, Pulis, Warnock etc. have found out in recent times before him.