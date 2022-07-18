Welcome,
August 09, 2022, 08:30:18 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
Author
Topic: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are (Read 519 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 536
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
on:
July 18, 2022, 02:13:46 PM »
After talk of marquee signings and that fans will be excited by some of the alleged signings that we were going to make, it has turned out to be yet another typical damp squib in the transfer market for Middlesbrough football club thus far.
It is par for the course as far as I am concerned, as this has happened to us frequently in various transfer windows of late.
It would appear that there is something fundamentally wrong within the clubs personnel. Gibson is obviously reluctant to spend money these days as lets face it, he is simply pauper in the world of football, he is also watching the clubs finances very closely due a culmination of poor decision making and miss management of the club on his behalf over recent years.
He continues to keep people employed within the club which appear to be completely out of their depth - Bausor, Gill etc. (simply jobs for the boys) but as they are part of the clique, he will not relieve them of their duties despite their apparent inefficiencies within their respective roles.
I feel a little sorry for Wilder if Im honest. Im sure that he did indeed have a chat with Gibson a few weeks ago and was assured by Gibson that there would be money available (without depending on the sale of Spence).
He will have been told that our ambition was for promotion next season as Gibson will support him and supply him with the players that he required, I believe that some of the individuals which they were targeting may have been big name players and Wilder genuinely believed it and had every confidence that Gibson and his team would provide him with the players required, Wilder then made it public with what the clubs ambitions were for the coming season.
However, so far, it turned out to be complete nonsense. With just twelve days to go before the start of the new season we have signed four players (for nothing) and no sign of any strikers and attacking midfielders to bolster our forward options.
Yes, the transfer window is open for another six weeks or so, there is still plenty of time to do some good business.
The problem is, I have serious doubts about firstly, Gibson issuing the money required (I dont see all of the Spence money being used on signings) and secondly, zero confidence in Bausor and the clubs recruitment team being able to get the deals done and dusted for the identified players.
There is some serious work to be done in the transfer market to make us into a team capable of challenging for promotion.
If this does not pan out the way in which Wilder was expecting, he will walk next season and he will have found out first hand just how incompetent the clubs hierarchy / recruitment team really are, just as Karanka, Pulis, Warnock etc. have found out in recent times before him.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 739
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest manager to see how incompetent our personnel is
«
Reply #1 on:
July 18, 2022, 02:28:36 PM »
Are you slagging off the recruitment team that : -
Signed Djed Spence for nowt and sold for 18 million?
Signed Tavernier for nowt, now worth 10 million?
Signed Matt Crooks for 700k?
Signed Isiah Jones for nowt
Signed Djiksteel, McNair, Howson, Bola who we have had great value from
Signed Traore for 4 million and sold for 14 million?
Everybody wants goalscoring strikers and there ain't that many about. We are in the championship - not as if we can shell out 18 mill and get ourselves a Patrick Bamford, Only the teams with parachute money can spend big.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 677
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #2 on:
July 18, 2022, 04:11:12 PM »
But cant sign a half decent striker at all.
kippers
Posts: 3 356
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #3 on:
July 18, 2022, 06:44:41 PM »
Ellis Simms still available
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 536
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #4 on:
July 21, 2022, 03:34:34 PM »
Bausor and Gill - both of these clowns should be dismissed with immediate effect.
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 536
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:14:59 PM »
As expected, it would appear that Wilder is becoming rather pissed off with our recruitment team
5 minutes, 30 seconds onwards
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TQSUT54xqqM&feature=youtu.be
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 677
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:25:43 PM »
Our recruitment team, if its worthy of the name, is absolute crap. Time after time we get the big promises then followed by an inflow of second raters. Im afraid we will have to endure an other season of mid table mediocrity. Its really time for Gibson to go. The club I needs an injection of new blood,real enthusiasm, and some decent funds. Oh by the way Id get rid of Wilder too.
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 536
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:53:46 PM »
Absolutely.
The club is stale under the leadership of Gibson (and has been for some time).
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 677
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:52:06 PM »
Gibson has been Mr Boro for nearly 30 years and not without some success.However there comes a time in the life of any organization when its leader needs to step down for the good of the organization. I firmly believe that now is that time. Lets face it he cant go on for ever. Is he trying to establish a dynasty? Is his daughter the heir apparent? She wont cut it. The club needs new moneyed owners, if it is to push for the top tier. Gibson simply doesnt have that sort of money. Inglorious is absolutely right. There is an air of staleness and complacency around the Riverside.
Robbso
Posts: 16 141
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:58:36 PM »
Why are you talking to yourself
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 677
Re: Chris Wilder - Latest Boro manager to see how incompetent our personnel are
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:35:56 PM »
Some people never wake up and smell the coffee.
