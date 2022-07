headset

EFL clubs facing financial chaos due to cost of living crisis



off the back of covid - no wonder clubs are pink lint



tight lines for the EFL club's finances.



no doubt the head in the clouds lot will still want clubs spending big - every club has them





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19229446/efl-crisis-floodlights-costs-doubling/





