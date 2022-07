MF(c) DOOM

BBC is great value. Sky costs much more and you have to endure the adverts as well. Netflix/amazon prime are 150 a year and their content is very limited and rarely changes once you are through the archives. I suppose there is an argument for the BBC to be funded by advertisers but Id happily pay the license fee to keep the commercial breaks away



There is a massive agenda against the BBC because other media outlets like the mailonline detest that globally people still go to the BBC for trusted news, when they want people to go to their shouty right wing clickbait articles. Ironically, lots of those who moan about political indoctrination by the BBC crave for a Fox News and their much more blatant bias and "alternative fact" approach to news