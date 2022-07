headset

BEEB BILL Every family could be forced to pay BBC tax



Every family could be forced to pay a BBC tax even if they do not have a telly...



it should be like sky etc ... pay if you want to watch it...



IMO its a load of shite and wants taking off the airwaves...





fucking stealth tax is all it is



https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19231163/every-family-new-bbc-tax/

