Author Topic: GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF  (Read 162 times)
yes us brits but not me will be bunking off the next 48hrs to enjoy the warm weather and make use of the current bun to get a base tan for any up-and-coming jollies.

It's a tad warm I'm mafting now god knows what tomorrow will bring given the expected temperature rises.

think and pray for the big lads and lasses during this hot period!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19231145/brits-stay-home-heatwave-peak/
some parts heading for 40+ in the UK - it's going to be another warm one folks -

take care in this heat and, sun and, please do check in on any gingers in this heatwave monkey

and be careful if you are out with any animals all good advice from uncle headset!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19240877/uk-weather-luton-airport-melt/
32 at 10am here in gods own acre.

Hottest point yesterday was around 3pm so i'm expecting 40 by that point today.

I work from home so no great problems for me. Got to feel for colleagues in London though, sat in high rise flats  :meltdown:
Im used to 45c with 99% humidity!

Still pretty warm though up in Lower Coulby
Tory Cunt
