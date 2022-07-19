headset

GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF « on: Yesterday at 05:40:29 AM »



It's a tad warm I'm mafting now god knows what tomorrow will bring given the expected temperature rises.



think and pray for the big lads and lasses during this hot period!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19231145/brits-stay-home-heatwave-peak/ yes us brits but not me will be bunking off the next 48hrs to enjoy the warm weather and make use of the current bun to get a base tan for any up-and-coming jollies.It's a tad warm I'm mafting now god knows what tomorrow will bring given the expected temperature rises.think and pray for the big lads and lasses during this hot period! Logged

headset

Re: GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:07:19 AM »



take care in this heat and, sun and, please do check in on any gingers in this heatwave



and be careful if you are out with any animals all good advice from uncle headset!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19240877/uk-weather-luton-airport-melt/ some parts heading for 40+ in the UK - it's going to be another warm one folks -take care in this heat and, sun and, please do check in on any gingers in this heatwaveand be careful if you are out with any animals all good advice from uncle headset! Logged