July 19, 2022, 12:16:11 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF
Author
Topic: GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF
headset
GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF
Yesterday
at 05:40:29 AM »
yes us brits but not me will be bunking off the next 48hrs to enjoy the warm weather and make use of the current bun to get a base tan for any up-and-coming jollies.
It's a tad warm I'm mafting now god knows what tomorrow will bring given the expected temperature rises.
think and pray for the big lads and lasses during this hot period!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19231145/brits-stay-home-heatwave-peak/
headset
Re: GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF
Today
at 06:07:19 AM »
some parts heading for 40+ in the UK - it's going to be another warm one folks -
take care in this heat and, sun and, please do check in on any gingers in this heatwave
and be careful if you are out with any animals all good advice from uncle headset!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19240877/uk-weather-luton-airport-melt/
Bernie
Re: GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF
Today
at 10:05:34 AM »
32 at 10am here in gods own acre.
Hottest point yesterday was around 3pm so i'm expecting 40 by that point today.
I work from home so no great problems for me. Got to feel for colleagues in London though, sat in high rise flats
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: GREAT BRITISH BUNK OFF
Today
at 10:12:42 AM »
Im used to 45c with 99% humidity!
Still pretty warm though up in Lower Coulby
