Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 24, 2022, 08:50:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Harry Kane to Bayern Munich  (Read 203 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 503


View Profile
« on: July 17, 2022, 03:04:07 PM »
now that will test Spurs...

unless Tottenham makes him a very rich offer  - I can see Kane going - despite Conte making Spurs look attractive this season well on paper so far.

Tasty outfit Bayern when placed up against Tottenham anyhow...




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19227127/bayern-munich-harry-kane-robert-lewandowski-replacement/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 503


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:20:42 AM »
getting spicey between the two clubs/managers


i think this situation has legs maybe not in this summer - if Spurs are not in the picture for trophies or looking like a force this 1st half of the season - i can see the germans hovering over white heart lane in the January window.

the plus side is i rate Conte - so fancy Spurs to be some kind of hit this year.

Son and Kane two world-class players who I could watch ply their trade all-day

i said it before though not many are bigger than Bayern Munich that's Tottenhams worry


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/12657822/harry-kane-antonio-conte-criticises-bayern-munichs-disrespectful-public-interest-in-tottenham-striker
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 