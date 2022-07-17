getting spicey between the two clubs/managers
i think this situation has legs maybe not in this summer - if Spurs are not in the picture for trophies or looking like a force this 1st half of the season - i can see the germans hovering over white heart lane in the January window.
the plus side is i rate Conte - so fancy Spurs to be some kind of hit this year.
Son and Kane two world-class players who I could watch ply their trade all-day
i said it before though not many are bigger than Bayern Munich that's Tottenhams worryhttps://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/12657822/harry-kane-antonio-conte-criticises-bayern-munichs-disrespectful-public-interest-in-tottenham-striker