July 19, 2022, 07:00:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Prince Andrew - more scandal to come
Author
Topic: Prince Andrew - more scandal to come (Read 166 times)
headset
Posts: 5 457
Prince Andrew - more scandal to come
July 17, 2022, 02:59:02 PM »
according to reports that will rock the monarchy .. .. it will get dropped at some point
I hope he has stashed away in a very safe place ...
now it is out - the spooks will be on the lookout for it now!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19225666/prince-andrew-photo-shocking-unseen-newsnight/
kippers
Posts: 3 322
Re: Prince Andrew - more scandal to come
Today
at 06:29:32 PM »
He must be sweating like a bastard in this heat.
Hang on a minute
