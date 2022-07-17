Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2022, 07:00:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Prince Andrew - more scandal to come  (Read 166 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 457


View Profile
« on: July 17, 2022, 02:59:02 PM »
according to reports that will rock the monarchy .. .. it will get dropped at some point

I hope he has stashed away in a very safe place ...

now it is out - the spooks will be on the lookout for it now!




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19225666/prince-andrew-photo-shocking-unseen-newsnight/
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 322


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:29:32 PM »
He must be sweating like a bastard in this heat.


Hang on a minute 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 