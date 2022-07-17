headset

Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney « on: July 17, 2022, 07:04:55 AM »



he looked like a top finisher in the championship and appears to be holding his own in the premier league.



it will be a blow to Brentford if they lose him unless as is the norm with them - they have another hidden gem hiding away somewhere.



i cant see them getting higher than 8th - if they can get 6th that will be some achievement early doors for the mags under new dirty ownership!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19224286/newcastle-brentford-leeds-ivan-toney/ back in for one they've let go - it won't bother them now they're buckled with 'state money'

Re: Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney « Reply #1 on: July 17, 2022, 01:25:54 PM » Dixieland thinks they will finish top 6 this season.





Not a chance.



Also, a bloke I was talking to on Friday night in Blakelaw, Newcastle, said he thinks Newcastle will win the Premier League NEXT SEASON!!!!







Re: Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney « Reply #2 on: July 17, 2022, 02:47:44 PM » not impossible ...for it to happen a couple of big sides would need to crash and i just can't see it happening.



Unsure about Man Utd but the rest of the big six look to have bought and, improved well.



10,9,8,7 for me the Geordies.



I will say they will probably break into the top 4 within the next 5yrs...after that, it will take some doing getting the title to Tyneside....its 50/50 for me whether they hit the top spot or not within the next 10 years.



They will spend some poke in trying to mind you - that is a certainty...they Saudis ain't come to fail - that's the interesting bit

Re: Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 AM » I have a mackem uncle who stated last week that Sunderland are nailed on for a playoff spot.



Only took them 3 years to nail one in league 1 ffs.