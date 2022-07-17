Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney  (Read 223 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
« on: July 17, 2022, 07:04:55 AM »
back in for one they've let go - it won't bother them now they're buckled with 'state money'

he looked like a top finisher in the championship and appears to be holding his own in the premier league.

it will be a blow to Brentford if they lose him unless as is the norm with them  - they have another hidden gem hiding away somewhere.

i cant see them getting higher than 8th - if they can get 6th that will be some achievement early doors for the mags under new dirty ownership!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19224286/newcastle-brentford-leeds-ivan-toney/
BMX Bandit

« Reply #1 on: July 17, 2022, 01:25:54 PM »
Dixieland thinks they will finish top 6 this season.


Not a chance.

Also, a bloke I was talking to on Friday night in Blakelaw, Newcastle, said he thinks Newcastle will win the Premier League NEXT SEASON!!!!
headset
« Reply #2 on: July 17, 2022, 02:47:44 PM »
not impossible ...for it to happen a couple of big sides would need to crash and i just can't see it happening.

Unsure about Man Utd but the rest of the big six look to have bought and, improved well.

10,9,8,7 for me the Geordies.

I will say they will probably break into the top 4 within the next 5yrs...after that, it will take some doing getting the title to Tyneside....its 50/50 for me whether they hit the top spot or not within the next 10 years.

They will spend some poke in trying to mind you - that is a certainty...they Saudis ain't come to fail - that's the interesting bit
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 AM »
I have a mackem uncle who stated last week that Sunderland are nailed on for a playoff spot.

Only took them 3 years to nail one in league 1 ffs.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:49:09 AM »
The Saudis will want a return on their investment within five years and a profit within seven.

Doubt thatll happen as they need to European place this upcoming season.
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:56:24 AM »
i probably agree with you Ben...


Eddie Howe for me is just the groundworker here - it's the next man after him who will be expected to lead them to glory a big-name pull I would guess..
