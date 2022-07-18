headset

Re: Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:47:44 PM » not impossible ...for it to happen a couple of big sides would need to crash and i just can't see it happening.



Unsure about Man Utd but the rest of the big six look to have bought and, improved well.



10,9,8,7 for me the Geordies.



I will say they will probably break into the top 4 within the next 5yrs...after that, it will take some doing getting the title to Tyneside....its 50/50 for me whether they hit the top spot or not within the next 10 years.



They will spend some poke in trying to mind you - that is a certainty...they Saudis ain't come to fail - that's the interesting bit