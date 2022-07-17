Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney  (Read 97 times)
« on: Today at 07:04:55 AM »
back in for one they've let go - it won't bother them now they're buckled with 'state money'

he looked like a top finisher in the championship and appears to be holding his own in the premier league.

it will be a blow to Brentford if they lose him unless as is the norm with them  - they have another hidden gem hiding away somewhere.

i cant see them getting higher than 8th - if they can get 6th that will be some achievement early doors for the mags under new dirty ownership!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19224286/newcastle-brentford-leeds-ivan-toney/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:25:54 PM »
Dixieland thinks they will finish top 6 this season.


Not a chance.

Also, a bloke I was talking to on Friday night in Blakelaw, Newcastle, said he thinks Newcastle will win the Premier League NEXT SEASON!!!!
