Newcastle turn to former star Ivan Toney



he looked like a top finisher in the championship and appears to be holding his own in the premier league.



it will be a blow to Brentford if they lose him unless as is the norm with them - they have another hidden gem hiding away somewhere.



i cant see them getting higher than 8th - if they can get 6th that will be some achievement early doors for the mags under new dirty ownership!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19224286/newcastle-brentford-leeds-ivan-toney/ back in for one they've let go - it won't bother them now they're buckled with 'state money'