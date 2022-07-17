headset

Offline



Posts: 5 431





Posts: 5 431 Ben Brereton Diaz « on: Today at 06:57:05 AM »



at a guess, I think this will be the end of Blackburn pushing for a top 6 spot for a while.



they might even start to struggle with a lack of investment from the owners who i believe are starting to feel the pinch financially



i think they brought a yank in as well to replace Mowbray..



only my opinion but I'm yet to be convinced by yank managers in the English game.



it could mean one less team for boro to worry about this season.









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19223405/blackburn-ben-brereton-diaz-sevilla-transfer-news/

another top draw tony mowbray find - off to Spain by the looks of it -10/20millionat a guess, I think this will be the end of Blackburn pushing for a top 6 spot for a while.they might even start to struggle with a lack of investment from the owners who i believe are starting to feel the pinch financiallyi think they brought a yank in as well to replace Mowbray..only my opinion but I'm yet to be convinced by yank managers in the English game.it could mean one less team for boro to worry about this season. Logged