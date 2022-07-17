another top draw tony mowbray find - off to Spain by the looks of it -10/20million
at a guess, I think this will be the end of Blackburn pushing for a top 6 spot for a while.
they might even start to struggle with a lack of investment from the owners who i believe are starting to feel the pinch financially
i think they brought a yank in as well to replace Mowbray..
only my opinion but I'm yet to be convinced by yank managers in the English game.
it could mean one less team for boro to worry about this season.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19223405/blackburn-ben-brereton-diaz-sevilla-transfer-news/