PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « on: July 17, 2022, 06:19:30 AM »





the race is on will it be one of the ladies to knock rishi off his stride into No 10 once Boris steps aside.



saying the right things that the folk of the country wants to here.















stay true - stay blue!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19224579/brexit-re-done-penny-mordaunt/

and put more pounds in peoples pockets if made Prime Minister, vows Penny Mordaunt.

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #1 on: July 17, 2022, 09:26:03 AM » Bad feelings about Rishi.

Good chance of winning, but the electorate ain't gonna like it.

Red wall seat return to labour.

He is too smarmy, reminds me of blair.

He is too smarmy, reminds me of blair.

So detached from the normal people, he will struggle in a GE.

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #2 on: July 17, 2022, 03:14:50 PM » you could be right - he has too much baggage attached to Johnson...



the thing is and i think bill mentioned it on here.



whoever gets in will drop all sorts of cash/benefits to the public before the next GE.



which will get them the win and over the line for another term...



Labour just ain't sharp enough for me..



when you have a leader who cant determine if a woman can have a cock or not - is a big daft worry that leaves him open to ridicule..



Rishi or Penny will be the final 2 if i was a to pick 2 - i do however think Kemi will make it one day Logged

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #4 on: July 18, 2022, 10:56:57 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 17, 2022, 04:22:55 PM Shes been caught out telling porkies about self identity,she would keep the UK in theECHR ,and supports net zero. Im afraid shes turning into a big fat zero.



We are not going to leave the ECHR. Do we want to be viewed like Russia, the only other country to leave the ECHR. Its a perfectly reasonable protection for human rights and political freedoms for the individual. To get sore about it when it rules against you is petty. Just follow proper processes and protocols and don't fall foul of it.

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:53:35 PM What's the problem with making our own laws?

Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



We've always made our own laws, and whilst in EU the right not to adopt any EU legislation (See, Work Time Directive, amongst others).



Also ECHR's was brainchild of Winston Churchill who was also driving force behind it's European wide adoption. Quite a bit of time before the EU, you have heard of Winston Churchill have you? We've always made our own laws, and whilst in EU the right not to adopt any EU legislation (See, Work Time Directive, amongst others).Also ECHR's was brainchild of Winston Churchill who was also driving force behind it's European wide adoption. Quite a bit of time before the EU, you have heard of Winston Churchill have you? Logged

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:56:52 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:53:35 PM What's the problem with making our own laws?

Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



We do make our own laws. The ECHR was pretty much driven and drafted by British and is largely based on old bills of rights that English and Scottish people already protection. Which of the articles of the ECHR do you think the UK should repeal ?



The right to life?

The right to privacy?

The right for political and religious freedom?

The prohibition of slavery?

The right to a fair trial?



Because it all seems very modest and reasonable. Thats why it has so many signatories who dont have an issue with it. Just russia .... and now it seems some radgie right wingers here. We do make our own laws. The ECHR was pretty much driven and drafted by British and is largely based on old bills of rights that English and Scottish people already protection. Which of the articles of the ECHR do you think the UK should repeal ?The right to life?The right to privacy?The right for political and religious freedom?The prohibition of slavery?The right to a fair trial?Because it all seems very modest and reasonable. Thats why it has so many signatories who dont have an issue with it. Just russia .... and now it seems some radgie right wingers here. Logged

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:53:35 PM What's the problem with making our own laws?

Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



We've always made our own laws, and whilst in EU the right not to adopt any EU legislation (See, Work Time Directive, amongst others).



Also ECHR's was brainchild of Winston Churchill who was also driving force behind it's European wide adoption. Quite a bit of time before the EU, you have heard of Winston Churchill have you?

We've always made our own laws, and whilst in EU the right not to adopt any EU legislation (See, Work Time Directive, amongst others).Also ECHR's was brainchild of Winston Churchill who was also driving force behind it's European wide adoption. Quite a bit of time before the EU, you have heard of Winston Churchill have you?

What's the point in making your own laws if someone in a different country can override them?



Churchill was instrumental when we were part of it, now we're not. You have heard of state sovereignty, haven't you? What's the point in making your own laws if someone in a different country can override them?Churchill was instrumental when we were part of it, now we're not. You have heard of state sovereignty, haven't you? Logged

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 07:56:52 PM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:53:35 PM What's the problem with making our own laws?

Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



We do make our own laws. The ECHR was pretty much driven and drafted by British and is largely based on old bills of rights that English and Scottish people already protection. Which of the articles of the ECHR do you think the UK should repeal ?



The right to life?

The right to privacy?

The right for political and religious freedom?

The prohibition of slavery?

The right to a fair trial?



Because it all seems very modest and reasonable. Thats why it has so many signatories who dont have an issue with it. Just russia .... and now it seems some radgie right wingers here.

We do make our own laws. The ECHR was pretty much driven and drafted by British and is largely based on old bills of rights that English and Scottish people already protection. Which of the articles of the ECHR do you think the UK should repeal ?The right to life?The right to privacy?The right for political and religious freedom?The prohibition of slavery?The right to a fair trial?Because it all seems very modest and reasonable. Thats why it has so many signatories who dont have an issue with it. Just russia .... and now it seems some radgie right wingers here.

The right to decide who enters and remains in your own sovereign state.



Do you think a country should have that right? The right to decide who enters and remains in your own sovereign state.Do you think a country should have that right? Logged

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:09:45 AM » The ECHR does allow that as long as you follow the process of law that you have already signed up to. It does stop you treating an individual in an ad hoc and illegal manner. Thats why the interim measure was granted as it seemed like the govt flouted the international laws it signed up to regarding asylum seekers. That will now be tested in court which again seems quite reasonable



The government only has itself to blame for the Rwanda fiasco. They didnt think it through. Logged

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:36:13 AM » It was thought through enough for three UK courts to allow the flight but ECHR decided that one of the undocumented migrants could not be deported (as The UK Supreme Court had permitted) until a Judicial Review.



The others on the plane used the ECHR ruling to secure similar injunctions.



The ECHR therefore does not 'follow our process of law, it sets law through legal precedent.



It's simple really, do you think a country should have the right to set it's own laws? Logged

Posts: 773 Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:53:29 AM » The coalition of countries who established and maintained the ECHR.



Our democratically elected Government has a mandate to re-gain control of our sovereignty therefore we're no longer part of that cohort. Logged

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #23 on: Today at 06:50:38 PM » I've known for a very long time that ECHR is not part of the EU so you're going to have to give me a direct quote.

Posts: 4 724 Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:20:18 PM » I think long established human rights that we, and most civilised countries, signed up to trump the whims of govt. Thats the whole point of human rights legislation, so that governments just cant start doing any old mad shit.



They thought it through? We wasted half a million on a jet that never flew, it flouted international conventions, and despite Boris saying that tens of thousands would go, Rwanda have said today they only have capacity for 200 despite being paid 120 million of taxpayers monely already!. Its a massive embarrassing clusterfuck. Logged