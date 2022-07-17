|
MF(c) DOOM
What's the problem with making our own laws?
Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?
We do make our own laws. The ECHR was pretty much driven and drafted by British and is largely based on old bills of rights that English and Scottish people already protection. Which of the articles of the ECHR do you think the UK should repeal ?
The right to life?
The right to privacy?
The right for political and religious freedom?
The prohibition of slavery?
The right to a fair trial?
Because it all seems very modest and reasonable. Thats why it has so many signatories who dont have an issue with it. Just russia .... and now it seems some radgie right wingers here.
Logged
Rutters
We've always made our own laws, and whilst in EU the right not to adopt any EU legislation (See, Work Time Directive, amongst others).
Also ECHR's was brainchild of Winston Churchill who was also driving force behind it's European wide adoption. Quite a bit of time before the EU, you have heard of Winston Churchill have you?
What's the point in making your own laws if someone in a different country can override them?
Churchill was instrumental when we were part of it, now we're not. You have heard of state sovereignty, haven't you?
Logged
Rutters
|
The right to decide who enters and remains in your own sovereign state.
Do you think a country should have that right?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Churchill was instrumental when we were part of it, now we're not.
Part of what?
Logged
