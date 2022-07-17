headset

Offline



Posts: 5 493





Posts: 5 493 PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « on: July 17, 2022, 06:19:30 AM »





the race is on will it be one of the ladies to knock rishi off his stride into No 10 once Boris steps aside.



saying the right things that the folk of the country wants to here.















stay true - stay blue!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19224579/brexit-re-done-penny-mordaunt/

and put more pounds in peoples pockets if made Prime Minister, vows Penny Mordaunt.the race is on will it be one of the ladies to knock rishi off his stride into No 10 once Boris steps aside.saying the right things that the folk of the country wants to here.stay true - stay blue! Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 326





Posts: 3 326 Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #1 on: July 17, 2022, 09:26:03 AM » Bad feelings about Rishi.

Good chance of winning, but the electorate ain't gonna like it.

Red wall seat return to labour.

He is too smarmy, reminds me of blair.

So detached from the normal people, he will struggle in a GE. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 493





Posts: 5 493 Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #2 on: July 17, 2022, 03:14:50 PM » you could be right - he has too much baggage attached to Johnson...



the thing is and i think bill mentioned it on here.



whoever gets in will drop all sorts of cash/benefits to the public before the next GE.



which will get them the win and over the line for another term...



Labour just ain't sharp enough for me..



when you have a leader who cant determine if a woman can have a cock or not - is a big daft worry that leaves him open to ridicule..



Rishi or Penny will be the final 2 if i was a to pick 2 - i do however think Kemi will make it one day Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 722







Posts: 4 722 Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #4 on: July 18, 2022, 10:56:57 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 17, 2022, 04:22:55 PM Shes been caught out telling porkies about self identity,she would keep the UK in theECHR ,and supports net zero. Im afraid shes turning into a big fat zero.



We are not going to leave the ECHR. Do we want to be viewed like Russia, the only other country to leave the ECHR. Its a perfectly reasonable protection for human rights and political freedoms for the individual. To get sore about it when it rules against you is petty. Just follow proper processes and protocols and don't fall foul of it. We are not going to leave the ECHR. Do we want to be viewed like Russia, the only other country to leave the ECHR. Its a perfectly reasonable protection for human rights and political freedoms for the individual. To get sore about it when it rules against you is petty. Just follow proper processes and protocols and don't fall foul of it. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 534





Posts: 7 534 Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:53:11 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:53:35 PM What's the problem with making our own laws?



Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?



We've always made our own laws, and whilst in EU the right not to adopt any EU legislation (See, Work Time Directive, amongst others).



Also ECHR's was brainchild of Winston Churchill who was also driving force behind it's European wide adoption. Quite a bit of time before the EU, you have heard of Winston Churchill have you? We've always made our own laws, and whilst in EU the right not to adopt any EU legislation (See, Work Time Directive, amongst others).Also ECHR's was brainchild of Winston Churchill who was also driving force behind it's European wide adoption. Quite a bit of time before the EU, you have heard of Winston Churchill have you? Logged