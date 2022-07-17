What's the problem with making our own laws?
Why would you want our ultimate legal decisions make by people who aren't British and don't live here?
We do make our own laws. The ECHR was pretty much driven and drafted by British and is largely based on old bills of rights that English and Scottish people already protection. Which of the articles of the ECHR do you think the UK should repeal ?
The right to life?
The right to privacy?
The right for political and religious freedom?
The prohibition of slavery?
The right to a fair trial?
Because it all seems very modest and reasonable. Thats why it has so many signatories who dont have an issue with it. Just russia .... and now it seems some radgie right wingers here.