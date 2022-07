headset

PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « on: Yesterday at 06:19:30 AM »





the race is on will it be one of the ladies to knock rishi off his stride into No 10 once Boris steps aside.



stay true - stay blue!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19224579/brexit-re-done-penny-mordaunt/

kippers

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:26:03 AM » Bad feelings about Rishi.

Good chance of winning, but the electorate ain't gonna like it.

Red wall seat return to labour.

He is too smarmy, reminds me of blair.

headset

Re: PENNYS PROMISE I-ll get Brexit re-done « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:14:50 PM » you could be right - he has too much baggage attached to Johnson...



the thing is and i think bill mentioned it on here.



whoever gets in will drop all sorts of cash/benefits to the public before the next GE.



which will get them the win and over the line for another term...



Labour just ain't sharp enough for me..



when you have a leader who cant determine if a woman can have a cock or not - is a big daft worry that leaves him open to ridicule..



