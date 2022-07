headset

you could be right - he has too much baggage attached to Johnson...



the thing is and i think bill mentioned it on here.



whoever gets in will drop all sorts of cash/benefits to the public before the next GE.



which will get them the win and over the line for another term...



Labour just ain't sharp enough for me..



when you have a leader who cant determine if a woman can have a cock or not - is a big daft worry that leaves him open to ridicule..



Rishi or Penny will be the final 2 if i was a to pick 2 - i do however think Kemi will make it one day