the race is on will it be one of the ladies to knock rishi off his stride into No 10 once Boris steps aside.



saying the right things that the folk of the country wants to here.















stay true - stay blue!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19224579/brexit-re-done-penny-mordaunt/

and put more pounds in peoples pockets if made Prime Minister, vows Penny Mordaunt.