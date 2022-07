headset

many fear worse to come - life may not be as bad over here in the Uk as some make out it might be.





it looks like the jerries have issues on the energy front





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11019179/ROBERT-HARDMAN-lights-Germany-winter.html#comments





