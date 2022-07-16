Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 16, 2022, 09:22:07 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rochdale grooming gang ringleader  (Read 43 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 419


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:20:24 AM »
given 'equality' role' in prison - fucking hell souey

something wrong with those in any kind of power in this country....


these cunts should be locked 24 up hrs a day and not given equality roles - regardless of what colour skin they have.

on this occasion, these just happen to be muzzcats the filthy dirty bastards ....

the cheeky fucker blamed western culture for his crimes -


dear me whatever next Ian Huntley training to be a school teaching assistant  rava

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11018733/Rochdale-grooming-gang-ringleader-blamed-crimes-Western-society-gets-prison-equality-role.html
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 745


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:38 AM »
Being call a Racist is now the most severe punishment this country can mete out.

Just close the prisons and make all miscreants wear a ''I'm a racist' T-shirt to be shamed into eternal damnation.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 