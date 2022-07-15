Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 15, 2022
Topic: Heatwave
Bill Buxton
04:34:07 PM
Armageddon approaches this weekend according to the usual suspects. How come Brits are able to survive when they fly off to places like+Greece in August but cant survive here.
