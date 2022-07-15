Bernie

"For every passenger that flew from Teesside last year it cost the taxpayer £25.47, there were 18,013 flights and 78,250 passengers which gives an average of 4.3 people per flight, which is unsustainable, Newcastle had 21,421 flights and 1,024,930 passengers with an average of 47.84 people per flight and Leeds had 14,566 flights and 739,131 passengers with an average of 50.74 per flight, even Doncaster which is said to be really struggling after the collapse of FlyBe had 14,077 flights, 309,512 passengers and an average of 21.98 per flight, Teesside had a much lower terminal spend than the 3 examples above also."





So Teesside has more flights than Leeds does it?



You seriously think the average flight from Teesside has less than 5 people on?



This is what happens when you cut & paste without even bothering to read it. These figures (if true) are clearly based on total aircraft movements, not commercial passenger flights. So they will include all the freight flights, the people who have a little two seater there, the police chopper, the training flights that Easyjet do there etc etc. These don't happen as much at places like Newcastle and Leeds cos they are too busy to handle them.



He's so blinded by his hatred of Houchen that he hasn't even stopped to think about the figures. And being bore me he's already got a string of cunts nodding along



