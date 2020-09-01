Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 15, 2022, 05:30:06 PM
Wigan striker Charlie Wyke
headset
« on: Today at 06:31:21 AM »
a good news story - boro old boy & local lad back on the field and playing football again.

I've got to admit I didn't expect that - great he survived said incident but to see him play again is a bit of a miracle really - a bit like Erikson when he made a comeback.

you just don't expect them back...

i bet he would love nothing better than facing boro on boxing day at a sellout Riverside this year...


I might have a daft quid on him to score if he plays.

i noticed Jamie Carraghars lad plays for Wigan...


me being a bit of a red! monkey




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19112136/wigan-charlie-wyke-comeback-cardiac-arrest/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:58:15 AM »
Great that.

Suprising number of ex Boro players still in the game. I see that both Harry Chapman & Richie Smallwood are at Bradford City now. Good luck to them  :like:
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:15:22 PM »
I wish people wouldn't start threads naming shit, past it centre-forwards - as the bang obvious comes straight to mind.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
