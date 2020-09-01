headset

Wigan striker Charlie Wyke « on: Today at 06:31:21 AM »



I've got to admit I didn't expect that - great he survived said incident but to see him play again is a bit of a miracle really - a bit like Erikson when he made a comeback.



you just don't expect them back...



i bet he would love nothing better than facing boro on boxing day at a sellout Riverside this year...





I might have a daft quid on him to score if he plays.



i noticed Jamie Carraghars lad plays for Wigan...





me being a bit of a red!









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19112136/wigan-charlie-wyke-comeback-cardiac-arrest/

