a good news story - boro old boy & local lad back on the field and playing football again.
I've got to admit I didn't expect that - great he survived said incident but to see him play again is a bit of a miracle really - a bit like Erikson when he made a comeback.
you just don't expect them back...
i bet he would love nothing better than facing boro on boxing day at a sellout Riverside this year...
I might have a daft quid on him to score if he plays.
i noticed Jamie Carraghars lad plays for Wigan...
me being a bit of a red! https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19112136/wigan-charlie-wyke-comeback-cardiac-arrest/