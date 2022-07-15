Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2022, 06:37:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch  (Read 567 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 454


View Profile
« on: July 15, 2022, 05:44:12 AM »
still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.

Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.

Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long :like:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 754


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 15, 2022, 06:40:31 PM »
Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 113


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 15, 2022, 08:21:26 PM »
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
 her.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 454


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 16, 2022, 06:02:50 AM »
OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....

big up Kemi for PM ...

go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 754


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 16, 2022, 09:23:28 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on July 15, 2022, 08:21:26 PM
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
 her.

Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 113


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 16, 2022, 12:42:04 PM »
So if she doesn't become PM it is clearly down to Tory MP's or the Tory membership. I'm not sure what leftists have to with it.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 754


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 16, 2022, 01:51:59 PM »
The supporters of the black, woman from Nigerian descent are those whom the Leftists usually call 'racist' demonstrating that, in fact, they're not.

They have no part in her election to Conservative Party leader (where did I say they did?) however I'm sure they'll still be shouting 'racist' come the next G.E.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 113


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 16, 2022, 03:06:50 PM »
You said they desperately want her to be PM, who?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 754


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: July 16, 2022, 04:24:05 PM »
The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.

They are the object of the post and the subject of the left's monotonous insinuations.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 113


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: July 16, 2022, 05:52:13 PM »
The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.

Bloody hell, if the Tories want her as PM she will be PM, that's how their selection process works.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 754


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: July 16, 2022, 06:28:45 PM »
I know. But that wasn't my point.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 155



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: July 16, 2022, 07:57:27 PM »
The Army (reserves) guy seems to understand the mood.

A proper small c conservative would walk any election in England and Wales.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 113


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: July 16, 2022, 09:51:57 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 16, 2022, 06:28:45 PM
I know. But that wasn't my point.
So what was your point, apart from imagining leftists will stop her becoming PM?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 754


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: July 16, 2022, 10:10:42 PM »
My point was in my original post. go read it again and have a little think.

The 'imagining' was you thinking that I ever said the leftists will stop here being PM (even though they obviously could by winning the next election).
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 113


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: July 16, 2022, 10:37:10 PM »
Dear me.
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 320


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:46:53 PM »
She was quite articulate in the debate last night hmmm.

Can she catch Rishi Blair though?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 754


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:06:43 PM »
I reckon whoever comes 2nd to Rishi in the Parliamentary vote will win overall.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 454


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:54:08 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:06:43 PM
I reckon whoever comes 2nd to Rishi in the Parliamentary vote will win overall.

the more I think of that myself - I'm starting to feel that's how it will pan out
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 