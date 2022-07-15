Welcome,
July 19, 2022, 06:37:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Author
Topic: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
headset
Online
Posts: 5 454
Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
on:
July 15, 2022, 05:44:12 AM
still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.
Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.
Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 754
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #1 on:
July 15, 2022, 06:40:31 PM
Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 113
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #2 on:
July 15, 2022, 08:21:26 PM
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
her.
headset
Online
Posts: 5 454
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #3 on:
July 16, 2022, 06:02:50 AM
OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....
big up Kemi for PM ...
go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 754
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #4 on:
July 16, 2022, 09:23:28 AM
Quote from: Robbso on July 15, 2022, 08:21:26 PM
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
her.
Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 113
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #5 on:
July 16, 2022, 12:42:04 PM
So if she doesn't become PM it is clearly down to Tory MP's or the Tory membership. I'm not sure what leftists have to with it.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 754
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #6 on:
July 16, 2022, 01:51:59 PM
The supporters of the black, woman from Nigerian descent are those whom the Leftists usually call 'racist' demonstrating that, in fact, they're not.
They have no part in her election to Conservative Party leader (where did I say they did?) however I'm sure they'll still be shouting 'racist' come the next G.E.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 113
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #7 on:
July 16, 2022, 03:06:50 PM
You said they desperately want her to be PM, who?
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 754
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #8 on:
July 16, 2022, 04:24:05 PM
The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.
They are the object of the post and the subject of the left's monotonous insinuations.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 113
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #9 on:
July 16, 2022, 05:52:13 PM
The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.
Bloody hell, if the Tories want her as PM she will be PM, that's how their selection process works.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 754
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #10 on:
July 16, 2022, 06:28:45 PM
I know. But that wasn't my point.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 155
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #11 on:
July 16, 2022, 07:57:27 PM
The Army (reserves) guy seems to understand the mood.
A proper small c conservative would walk any election in England and Wales.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 113
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #12 on:
July 16, 2022, 09:51:57 PM
Quote from: Rutters on July 16, 2022, 06:28:45 PM
I know. But that wasn't my point.
So what was your point, apart from imagining leftists will stop her becoming PM?
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 754
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #13 on:
July 16, 2022, 10:10:42 PM
My point was in my original post. go read it again and have a little think.
The 'imagining' was you thinking that I ever said the leftists will stop here being PM (even though they obviously could by winning the next election).
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 113
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #14 on:
July 16, 2022, 10:37:10 PM
Dear me.
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 320
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:53 PM »
She was quite articulate in the debate last night hmmm.
Can she catch Rishi Blair though?
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 754
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:06:43 PM »
I reckon whoever comes 2nd to Rishi in the Parliamentary vote will win overall.
headset
Online
Posts: 5 454
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:54:08 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 07:06:43 PM
I reckon whoever comes 2nd to Rishi in the Parliamentary vote will win overall.
the more I think of that myself - I'm starting to feel that's how it will pan out
