headset

Offline



Posts: 5 444





Posts: 5 444 Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « on: July 15, 2022, 05:44:12 AM »



Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.



Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/ still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #1 on: July 15, 2022, 06:40:31 PM » Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 113





Posts: 16 113 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #2 on: July 15, 2022, 08:21:26 PM » So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect

her. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 444





Posts: 5 444 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #3 on: July 16, 2022, 06:02:50 AM »



big up Kemi for PM ...



go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/





OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....big up Kemi for PM ...go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady! Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 113





Posts: 16 113 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #5 on: July 16, 2022, 12:42:04 PM » So if she doesn't become PM it is clearly down to Tory MP's or the Tory membership. I'm not sure what leftists have to with it. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #6 on: July 16, 2022, 01:51:59 PM » The supporters of the black, woman from Nigerian descent are those whom the Leftists usually call 'racist' demonstrating that, in fact, they're not.



They have no part in her election to Conservative Party leader (where did I say they did?) however I'm sure they'll still be shouting 'racist' come the next G.E. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 113





Posts: 16 113 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #7 on: July 16, 2022, 03:06:50 PM » You said they desperately want her to be PM, who? Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #8 on: July 16, 2022, 04:24:05 PM » The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.



They are the object of the post and the subject of the left's monotonous insinuations. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 113





Posts: 16 113 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #9 on: July 16, 2022, 05:52:13 PM » The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.



Bloody hell, if the Tories want her as PM she will be PM, that's how their selection process works.



Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 155







Mountain KingPosts: 5 155 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #11 on: July 16, 2022, 07:57:27 PM » The Army (reserves) guy seems to understand the mood.



A proper small c conservative would walk any election in England and Wales. Logged Tory Cunt

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #13 on: July 16, 2022, 10:10:42 PM » My point was in my original post. go read it again and have a little think.



The 'imagining' was you thinking that I ever said the leftists will stop here being PM (even though they obviously could by winning the next election). Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 319





Posts: 3 319 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:46:53 PM » She was quite articulate in the debate last night hmmm.



Can she catch Rishi Blair though? Logged