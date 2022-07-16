headset

Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « on: Yesterday at 05:44:12 AM »



Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.



Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/ still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long Logged

Rutters

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:40:31 PM » Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister. Logged

Robbso

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM » So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect

her. Logged

headset

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:02:50 AM »



big up Kemi for PM ...



go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/





OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....big up Kemi for PM ...go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady! Logged

Rutters

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:23:28 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect

her.



Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria Logged

Robbso

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:42:04 PM » So if she doesn't become PM it is clearly down to Tory MP's or the Tory membership. I'm not sure what leftists have to with it. Logged

Rutters

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:51:59 PM » The supporters of the black, woman from Nigerian descent are those whom the Leftists usually call 'racist' demonstrating that, in fact, they're not.



They have no part in her election to Conservative Party leader (where did I say they did?) however I'm sure they'll still be shouting 'racist' come the next G.E. Logged

Robbso

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:50 PM » You said they desperately want her to be PM, who? Logged

Rutters

Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:24:05 PM » The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.



They are the object of the post and the subject of the left's monotonous insinuations. Logged