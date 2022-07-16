Welcome,
July 16, 2022, 05:50:31 PM
Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Topic: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
headset
Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Yesterday
at 05:44:12 AM »
still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.
Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.
Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/
Rutters
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Yesterday
at 06:40:31 PM »
Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister.
Robbso
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Yesterday
at 08:21:26 PM »
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
her.
headset
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Today
at 06:02:50 AM »
OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....
big up Kemi for PM ...
go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/
Rutters
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Today
at 09:23:28 AM »
Yesterday
at 08:21:26 PM
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
her.
Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria
Robbso
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Today
at 12:42:04 PM »
So if she doesn't become PM it is clearly down to Tory MP's or the Tory membership. I'm not sure what leftists have to with it.
Rutters
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Today
at 01:51:59 PM »
The supporters of the black, woman from Nigerian descent are those whom the Leftists usually call 'racist' demonstrating that, in fact, they're not.
They have no part in her election to Conservative Party leader (where did I say they did?) however I'm sure they'll still be shouting 'racist' come the next G.E.
Robbso
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Today
at 03:06:50 PM »
You said they desperately want her to be PM, who?
Rutters
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Today
at 04:24:05 PM »
The people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist'.
They are the object of the post and the subject of the left's monotonous insinuations.
