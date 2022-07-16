headset

Posts: 5 423 Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « on: Yesterday at 05:44:12 AM »



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/ still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long

Rutters

Posts: 746 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:40:31 PM » Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 110 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM » So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect

headset

Posts: 5 423 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:02:50 AM »



big up Kemi for PM ...



go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/





OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....big up Kemi for PM ...go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady! Logged

Rutters

Posts: 746 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:23:28 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect

Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 110 Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:42:04 PM » So if she doesn't become PM it is clearly down to Tory MP's or the Tory membership. I'm not sure what leftists have to with it. Logged