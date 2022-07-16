Welcome,
July 16, 2022, 01:51:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Author
Topic: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
Rutters
headset
Posts: 5 419
Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:44:12 AM
still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.
Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.
Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/
Rutters
Posts: 745
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:31 PM
Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister.
Robbso
Posts: 16 109
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:26 PM
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
her.
headset
Posts: 5 419
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:02:50 AM
OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....
big up Kemi for PM ...
go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/
Rutters
Posts: 745
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:23:28 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:21:26 PM
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
her.
Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria
Robbso
Posts: 16 109
Re: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:42:04 PM
So if she doesn't become PM it is clearly down to Tory MP's or the Tory membership. I'm not sure what leftists have to with it.
