July 16, 2022, 11:41:06 AM
Author Topic: Wildcard Kemi Badenoch  (Read 231 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 05:44:12 AM »
still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.

Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.

Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long :like:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:40:31 PM »
Isn't it funny that the people who the Leftists are most likely to call 'racist' and 'sexist' are the same people who desperately want a black woman of Nigerian descent to be Prime Minister.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM »
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
 her.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:02:50 AM »
OTR - hasn't laid into her yet - which is quite comical in itself .....

big up Kemi for PM ...

go Kemi - the woke warrior - slay them, young lady!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19217812/anti-woke-warrior-kemi-labour-worst-nightmare-pm/
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:23:28 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
So surely she will be the next PM, the party will ensure she makes the final 2 then the membership elect
 her.

Tory MPs and the Tory membership are 2 very different things with very different motivations and criteria
