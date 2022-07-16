headset

Wildcard Kemi Badenoch « on: Yesterday at 05:44:12 AM »



Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.



Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19205882/kemi-badenoch-i-can-still-be-prime-minister/ still fancies her chances for the big job - good for her I say.Aim big and you just never know if not this time, then she won't be doing herself any harm for next time.Whilst personnel finances/cost of living increases are the main issues at present for many folk - anyone that pours water on the 'woke/leftie' freaks that are ruining today's society gets a big thumbs up from me all day long