July 14, 2022, 09:24:45 AM
Topic: Telford
Bernie
Today at 09:09:03 AM
Why is this not front page news and leading every news channel? Only GB news is covering it.

The report confirms that over 1000 young girls were raped or sexually abused in one small town. If, as feared, this has been repeated across other English towns then we are quite simply talking about sexual abuse on an industrial scale never before witnessed.

Also, as this was under a Labour run council, why has there been nothing from Starmer or Rayner in terms of an apology? Where are the resignations? Where are the prosecutions of authority leaders for neglect of duty?
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:12:11 AM

Because it yet again involves Asian( Pakistani) grooming gangs ,and the MSM dont want to raise this aspect of this utter scandal. Good on GB News.
Bernie
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:19:22 AM
But why? Why the deliberate blind ignorance?

Where are the left? Where are the feminists? Where are the womens rights activists? Why are they not all screaming about this from the rooftops? One woman is murdered in London, and thousands take to the streets (and quite right too). 1000 girls are raped and abused.........nothing. Not even lead story on the news.
