Author Topic: ROD LIDDLE Tory Kemi Badenoch  (Read 74 times)
headset
Posts: 5 401


« on: Today at 06:02:52 AM »
the return of the headset is not far away for all you supporters of him monkey

i found this interesting article from local lad Rod!

Kemi was mentioned on here by a few fellow Boro supporters

A decnt read making some good points.

i wouldn't be against here taking over

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19191921/kemi-badenoch-labour-worst-nightmare/
Rutters
Posts: 743


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:41:00 AM »
Said on another thread, Kemi would change politics in the UK and would be fantastic for *The Labour Party*.

They would look pretty silly banging on about women and black people being discriminated against with her leading the country and her anti-woke message would be very popular with the majority of the overall electorate.

If, as a result, Labour dropped the Identitarian drivel, people like me in red-wall constituencies would flood back. Might even see the back of the the self-victimisers (Phillips, Lammy et al)

Win-Win
Bernie
Posts: 7 672


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:03:58 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:41:00 AM
Said on another thread, Kemi would change politics in the UK and would be fantastic for *The Labour Party*.

They would look pretty silly banging on about women and black people being discriminated against with her leading the country and her anti-woke message would be very popular with the majority of the overall electorate.

If, as a result, Labour dropped the Identitarian drivel, people like me in red-wall constituencies would flood back. Might even see the back of the the self-victimisers (Phillips, Lammy et al)

Win-Win


No.......even when you had Sajid, Rishi, Priti & Nadim in the cabinet, the silly cunts on bore me were still going on about the Conservatives as being racist. They have even called Priti a fascist for wanting to have the law upheld.

You are giving them far too much credit.
