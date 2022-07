headset

Offline



Posts: 5 401





Posts: 5 401 ROD LIDDLE Tory Kemi Badenoch « on: Today at 06:02:52 AM »



i found this interesting article from local lad Rod!



Kemi was mentioned on here by a few fellow Boro supporters



A decnt read making some good points.



i wouldn't be against here taking over



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19191921/kemi-badenoch-labour-worst-nightmare/

the return of the headset is not far away for all you supporters of himi found this interesting article from local lad Rod!Kemi was mentioned on here by a few fellow Boro supportersA decnt read making some good points.i wouldn't be against here taking over « Last Edit: Today at 06:04:46 AM by headset » Logged