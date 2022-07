headset

sneaking back in



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19193338/criminals-return-to-uk-via-boat-after-deportation/ deported criminals among more than 14,000 small boat arrivals in Britain.

get the dirty bastards thrown back out ... ..

14k paddled across already this year

Disgraceful border security - at a time when the country is on its knees and now expected to look after another 14 k bodies from the taxpayers' wallet.