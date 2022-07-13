Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?  (Read 194 times)
Bernie
« on: July 13, 2022, 03:10:53 PM »
This is what would have happened to Teesside if Big Ben hadn't insisted we buy it.

Both owned by Peel holdings.

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/people/doncaster-sheffield-airport-faces-closure-as-no-longer-commercially-viable-3766464?fbclid=IwAR2-9v8YzTkwe0ISPGgpXKbM2DYx9PEagpe-7x_jLAFqhy-TQ8d4gzFVeuQ
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:01:04 PM »
Flown out of there a few times in days of yore. Enjoyed it. Park outside, walk in, job's a buck. Of course, no crowds = no future, so there you are.

Pretty sure Ryanair flew out of there
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:47:04 PM »
Peel Holdings are a miserable asset stripping organisation that made its name from large scale shopping malls and development of wide open spaces.

The fall in value of malls is giving them a load of trouble.

They are first class deceitful cunts that deserve every bit of bad luck coming to them

Well done Ben for saving TIA from them
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 PM »
Teesside Airport is losing millions a year isnt it?  At the moment it looks like a vanity project that taxpayers are paying for
ccole
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:17:47 AM »
Teesside is losing a few quid, but its sat on real estate valued at £400m.

If it doesnt work out, it can still turn in a return.

Not that the SFLDs factor that in 🤷‍♂️
