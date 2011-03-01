Welcome,
July 14, 2022, 08:29:39 PM
Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
Author
Topic: Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close? (Read 171 times)
Bernie
Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
Yesterday
at 03:10:53 PM »
This is what would have happened to Teesside if Big Ben hadn't insisted we buy it.
Both owned by Peel holdings.
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/people/doncaster-sheffield-airport-faces-closure-as-no-longer-commercially-viable-3766464?fbclid=IwAR2-9v8YzTkwe0ISPGgpXKbM2DYx9PEagpe-7x_jLAFqhy-TQ8d4gzFVeuQ
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
Today
at 12:01:04 PM »
Flown out of there a few times in days of yore. Enjoyed it. Park outside, walk in, job's a buck. Of course, no crowds = no future, so there you are.
Pretty sure Ryanair flew out of there
John Theone
Re: Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
Today
at 12:47:04 PM »
Peel Holdings are a miserable asset stripping organisation that made its name from large scale shopping malls and development of wide open spaces.
The fall in value of malls is giving them a load of trouble.
They are first class deceitful cunts that deserve every bit of bad luck coming to them
Well done Ben for saving TIA from them
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
Today
at 08:14:45 PM »
Teesside Airport is losing millions a year isnt it? At the moment it looks like a vanity project that taxpayers are paying for
Loading...