July 14, 2022, 12:09:43 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
Author
Topic: Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close? (Read 103 times)
Bernie
Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:53 PM
This is what would have happened to Teesside if Big Ben hadn't insisted we buy it.
Both owned by Peel holdings.
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/people/doncaster-sheffield-airport-faces-closure-as-no-longer-commercially-viable-3766464?fbclid=IwAR2-9v8YzTkwe0ISPGgpXKbM2DYx9PEagpe-7x_jLAFqhy-TQ8d4gzFVeuQ
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:01:04 PM
Flown out of there a few times in days of yore. Enjoyed it. Park outside, walk in, job's a buck. Of course, no crowds = no future, so there you are.
Pretty sure Ryanair flew out of there
