BMX Bandit

Womens football « on: July 11, 2022, 10:45:28 PM » Drinking around the town tonight and a few of the boozers had England vs whoever on



6-0 at halftime, come on, the standard of football is conference standard at best.



Fucking embarrassing.



I bet the full cunts on fmttm loved it, and the owner of RR will be foaming at the mouth over their appraisal.





Absolutely dogshit

Bernie

Re: Womens football « Reply #1 on: July 12, 2022, 09:04:38 AM »



Are you objecting to seeing goals scored in a football match?



I thought it was absolutely brilliant.Are you objecting to seeing goals scored in a football match?Beth Mead from Whitby is one hell of a player.

Rutters

Re: Womens football « Reply #2 on: July 12, 2022, 09:49:27 AM »



The BBC's over-hyping and coverage is also distasteful. Not everything any female player does is 'amazing'.



Last week we saw 2 women, who nobody has heard of, play tennis for a while and receive the same prize money as Djokovic and Kyrgios even though the standard was lower, it was shorter in duration and attracted less viewers/sponsorship.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4389760/USA-women-s-team-suffer-5-2-loss-FC-Dallas-U-15-boys.html I'm all for anyone enjoying sport but the men's game is of infinitely better quality and attracts far more revenue so to equally reward them is, in fact, discriminatory.The BBC's over-hyping and coverage is also distasteful. Not everything any female player does is 'amazing'.Last week we saw 2 women, who nobody has heard of, play tennis for a while and receive the same prize money as Djokovic and Kyrgios even though the standard was lower, it was shorter in duration and attracted less viewers/sponsorship. Logged

Gingerpig

Re: Womens football « Reply #3 on: July 14, 2022, 09:43:19 PM » Conference standard ? ...........fkin behave , throw a ball to their chest & say control it , or say actually tackle some fker , or ask a keper to collect a cross...................its barely pub level , check out Dallas U15s v Usa world cup winners game ..... boys butcherd them , then game abandoned

headset

Re: Womens football « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:11:07 AM »



you shouldn't in one hand see hammerings but then again it happened to some degree many moons ago in the men's game.



the often eye candy - often makes up for the loss in class.



i don't mind the odd goal fest but prefer tight games in both men's and women's football if I'm honest.



I'm still England til i die - men or women I don't mind watching up but have to agree the levels in a major tournament are a miss match.you shouldn't in one hand see hammerings but then again it happened to some degree many moons ago in the men's game.the often eye candy - often makes up for the loss in class.i don't mind the odd goal fest but prefer tight games in both men's and women's football if I'm honest.I'm still England til i die - men or women

Squire

Re: Womens football « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:00:34 AM » World Cup semi final 2014, Brazil 1 Germany 7.