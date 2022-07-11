Drinking around the town tonight and a few of the boozers had England vs whoever on 6-0 at halftime, come on, the standard of football is conference standard at best. Fucking embarrassing. I bet the full cunts on fmttm loved it, and the owner of RR will be foaming at the mouth over their appraisal. Absolutely dogshit

Rutters

The BBC's over-hyping and coverage is also distasteful. Not everything any female player does is 'amazing'.



Last week we saw 2 women, who nobody has heard of, play tennis for a while and receive the same prize money as Djokovic and Kyrgios even though the standard was lower, it was shorter in duration and attracted less viewers/sponsorship.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4389760/USA-women-s-team-suffer-5-2-loss-FC-Dallas-U-15-boys.html I'm all for anyone enjoying sport but the men's game is of infinitely better quality and attracts far more revenue so to equally reward them is, in fact, discriminatory.The BBC's over-hyping and coverage is also distasteful. Not everything any female player does is 'amazing'.Last week we saw 2 women, who nobody has heard of, play tennis for a while and receive the same prize money as Djokovic and Kyrgios even though the standard was lower, it was shorter in duration and attracted less viewers/sponsorship.