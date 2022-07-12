Drinking around the town tonight and a few of the boozers had England vs whoever on 6-0 at halftime, come on, the standard of football is conference standard at best. Fucking embarrassing. I bet the full cunts on fmttm loved it, and the owner of RR will be foaming at the mouth over their appraisal. Absolutely dogshit

I thought it was absolutely brilliant.Are you objecting to seeing goals scored in a football match?Beth Mead from Whitby is one hell of a player.