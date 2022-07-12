Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Womens football
« on: Yesterday at 10:45:28 PM »
Drinking around the town tonight and a few of the boozers had England vs whoever on

6-0 at halftime, come on, the standard of football is conference standard at best.

Fucking embarrassing.

I bet the full cunts on fmttm loved it, and the owner of RR will be foaming at the mouth over their appraisal.


Absolutely dogshit
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:38 AM »
I thought it was absolutely brilliant.

Are you objecting to seeing goals scored in a football match?  lost

Beth Mead from Whitby is one hell of a player.  :like:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:49:27 AM »
I'm all for anyone enjoying sport but the men's game is of infinitely better quality and attracts far more revenue so to equally reward them is, in fact, discriminatory.

The BBC's over-hyping and coverage is also distasteful. Not everything any female player does is 'amazing'.

Last week we saw 2 women, who nobody has heard of, play tennis for a while and receive the same prize money as Djokovic and Kyrgios even though the standard was lower, it was shorter in duration and attracted less viewers/sponsorship.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4389760/USA-women-s-team-suffer-5-2-loss-FC-Dallas-U-15-boys.html
