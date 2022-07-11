Welcome,
Rishi Sunak
kippers
Rishi Sunak
«
on:
July 11, 2022, 07:12:48 PM »
If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE.
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #1 on:
July 11, 2022, 07:32:53 PM »
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
Squarewheelbike
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #2 on:
July 11, 2022, 07:47:31 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 11, 2022, 07:32:53 PM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
"Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit?
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #3 on:
July 11, 2022, 08:04:07 PM »
All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.
SimbaT
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #4 on:
July 11, 2022, 09:54:27 PM »
"alert to injustice in society, especially racism"
So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!
Suppose can see why some on here would love her.
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #5 on:
July 11, 2022, 10:18:04 PM »
That all depends on what your interpretation of 'injustice' is and which demographics are allowed to be victims of it.
I can see why she'd be a nightmare for the Identity Politicians.
Bernie
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #6 on:
July 12, 2022, 09:08:32 AM »
Quote from: kippers on July 11, 2022, 07:12:48 PM
If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE.
Agreed. He's an utter snake.
I favour Suella Braverman. Comitted brexiteer and has the backing of the likes of Steve Baker, Big Dessy Swayne etc.
Fear she will not make the last two though
Squarewheelbike
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #7 on:
July 12, 2022, 07:36:27 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 11, 2022, 08:04:07 PM
All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.
Well established that "political correctness" came from Republican think tanks to discredit the Carter administration in the 70's, and went on quite successfully to apportion blame for XY&Z to anybody not as RWNJ as them. Over the last few years they've managed to revive it under the "woke" banner, with the same conclusion that sensible debate is lost under the multitudes of the stupid feeling justified and invigorated by repeatedly shouting one word. As I said, "sensible debate is lost"!
Bill Buxton
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #8 on:
July 12, 2022, 07:46:03 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 11, 2022, 07:32:53 PM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
Agree entirely.
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #9 on:
July 12, 2022, 08:13:24 PM »
The word 'Woke' originates in the Universities of the east and west coasts of America. It was intended to mean awakened, aware, awaken or woke. It is derived from the post-modernists at the Frankfurt School of Critical Theory such as Marcuse and Adorno.
What it intends you to be aware of is the struggles of certain identities (black, female, gay) and their oppression by others (white, male, straight). The oppressed join together in what's called 'Intersectionality' in leftist organisations such as The Labour Party
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
What does lose sensible debate is some choosing to scream 'racist', 'sexist', or 'homophobic' at anything they disagree with.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #10 on:
July 13, 2022, 12:14:26 AM »
What a fucking bunch
Bend over and take it.
Makes me howl how any of these buggers could be welcomed.
You lot must be insulated from their policies. Thankfully I am also, but vote for other reasons, not for myself
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #11 on:
July 13, 2022, 09:20:38 AM »
How altruistic.
Makes you wonder why Labour have all-black shortlists in predominantly black areas if people aren't thinking of themselves.
Bill Buxton
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #12 on:
July 13, 2022, 09:42:29 AM »
Quite ironic that the Conservatives have four women, and two from an ethnic minority background vying for the Leadership. In addition two males ditto. I suppose Labour could also appoint Dianne Abbot as leader. Meanwhile we have to listen to virtue signalling adanoidal Smarmer , Potato Head Davey, and the fat Haggis lecturing us about diversity. You couldnt make it up
calamity
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #13 on:
July 13, 2022, 10:14:39 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 12, 2022, 08:13:24 PM
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
Time and time again people fall for the divide and conquer tactics, this thread is a prime example.
Until people outside the 1% realise that then this bullshit will continue.
Very few politicians do what they are elected to do, in any party. The vast majority are there to serve themselves and the people who fund them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #14 on:
July 13, 2022, 10:33:16 AM »
I just hope it's Liz Truss because we haven't had a laughably inept cunt as PM since the last one
Bill Buxton
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #15 on:
July 13, 2022, 11:47:34 AM »
And Starmer would be PM material?
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #16 on:
July 13, 2022, 11:48:06 AM »
Quote from: calamity on July 13, 2022, 10:14:39 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 12, 2022, 08:13:24 PM
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
Time and time again people fall for the divide and conquer tactics, this thread is a prime example.
Until people outside the 1% realise that then this bullshit will continue.
Very few politicians do what they are elected to do, in any party. The vast majority are there to serve themselves and the people who fund them.
When those outside the 1% are divided up into sexes, races and sexualities by The Labour party, we really have no chance.
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #17 on:
July 13, 2022, 11:49:12 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 13, 2022, 10:33:16 AM
I just hope it's Liz Truss because we haven't had a laughably inept cunt as PM since the last one
Sounds like you have a problem with women politicians
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #18 on:
July 13, 2022, 11:54:04 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 13, 2022, 11:47:34 AM
And Starmer would be PM material?
How could Steer Kalmer continue to carp on about Tory racism and sexism if he was facing Kemi over the Despatch box?
UK politics would see a seismic change.
Bill Buxton
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #19 on:
July 13, 2022, 12:18:19 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 13, 2022, 11:49:12 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 13, 2022, 10:33:16 AM
I just hope it's Liz Truss because we haven't had a laughably inept cunt as PM since the last one
Sounds like you have a problem with women politicians
Yes ,this struck me as a very sexist comment indeed.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #20 on:
July 13, 2022, 01:29:15 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 12, 2022, 07:46:03 PM
Quote from: Rutters on July 11, 2022, 07:32:53 PM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
Agree entirely.
Serious? Kemi has spent the last two days focusing on single sex toilets as if thats the countrys top priority. She is obviously trying to play to the reactionary crowd.
So far i would say Penny Mourdant has come across as the nearest one to the serious politician we need. All the others just seem to be having a dutch auction as to who will cut tax more, which isnt sensible policy thinking.
Rishi seems slick but lacking in substance
Suella is an an unhinged trump type, lefty this, and lefty that, so cant be doing with her
Tom Tug is overplaying his miltary background, mentioning it every 30 seconds as if being in the TA means he is qualified fo run the country
Nadim seems alright, dont know much about him but he comes across well
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #21 on:
July 13, 2022, 01:41:00 PM »
I think you need to do a little more digging about Kemi.
You're simply reflecting what the broadcast media is telling you.
Bill Buxton
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #22 on:
July 13, 2022, 06:22:03 PM »
Slimy Rishi is now looking over his shoulder at Mordant. He is roundly disliked by the Tony members. Bookies now have Mordant 4/6 and Snake 10/3.
Rutters
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #23 on:
July 13, 2022, 10:17:58 PM »
Whoever stands against Rishi in the run-off will be PM.
I'd love it to be Kemi but I fear it will be Penny.
Robbso
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:11 PM »
What will this be 4 prime ministers in 5 years. Shambolic
headset
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 06:08:27 AM »
just to prove we are not one-way traffic & political hatefilled like the moonheads OTR.
here is a sir kier article...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19218570/sir-keir-starmer-hopes-prime-minister/
