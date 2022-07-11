|
SimbaT
"alert to injustice in society, especially racism"
So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!
Suppose can see why some on here would love her.
Rutters
The word 'Woke' originates in the Universities of the east and west coasts of America. It was intended to mean awakened, aware, awaken or woke. It is derived from the post-modernists at the Frankfurt School of Critical Theory such as Marcuse and Adorno.
What it intends you to be aware of is the struggles of certain identities (black, female, gay) and their oppression by others (white, male, straight). The oppressed join together in what's called 'Intersectionality' in leftist organisations such as The Labour Party
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
What does lose sensible debate is some choosing to scream 'racist', 'sexist', or 'homophobic' at anything they disagree with.
calamity
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
Time and time again people fall for the divide and conquer tactics, this thread is a prime example.
Until people outside the 1% realise that then this bullshit will continue.
Very few politicians do what they are elected to do, in any party. The vast majority are there to serve themselves and the people who fund them.
Rutters
When those outside the 1% are divided up into sexes, races and sexualities by The Labour party, we really have no chance.
MF(c) DOOM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
Agree entirely.
Serious? Kemi has spent the last two days focusing on single sex toilets as if thats the countrys top priority. She is obviously trying to play to the reactionary crowd.
So far i would say Penny Mourdant has come across as the nearest one to the serious politician we need. All the others just seem to be having a dutch auction as to who will cut tax more, which isnt sensible policy thinking.
Rishi seems slick but lacking in substance
Suella is an an unhinged trump type, lefty this, and lefty that, so cant be doing with her
Tom Tug is overplaying his miltary background, mentioning it every 30 seconds as if being in the TA means he is qualified fo run the country
Nadim seems alright, dont know much about him but he comes across well
