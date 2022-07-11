|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 38
|
"alert to injustice in society, especially racism"
So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!
Suppose can see why some on here would love her.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rutters
|
The word 'Woke' originates in the Universities of the east and west coasts of America. It was intended to mean awakened, aware, awaken or woke. It is derived from the post-modernists at the Frankfurt School of Critical Theory such as Marcuse and Adorno.
What it intends you to be aware of is the struggles of certain identities (black, female, gay) and their oppression by others (white, male, straight). The oppressed join together in what's called 'Intersectionality' in leftist organisations such as The Labour Party
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
What does lose sensible debate is some choosing to scream 'racist', 'sexist', or 'homophobic' at anything they disagree with.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
calamity
|
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
Time and time again people fall for the divide and conquer tactics, this thread is a prime example.
Until people outside the 1% realise that then this bullshit will continue.
Very few politicians do what they are elected to do, in any party. The vast majority are there to serve themselves and the people who fund them.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Rutters
|
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
Time and time again people fall for the divide and conquer tactics, this thread is a prime example.
Until people outside the 1% realise that then this bullshit will continue.
Very few politicians do what they are elected to do, in any party. The vast majority are there to serve themselves and the people who fund them.
When those outside the 1% are divided up into sexes, races and sexualities by The Labour party, we really have no chance.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|