kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 311





Posts: 3 311 Rishi Sunak « on: Yesterday at 07:12:48 PM » If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 735





Posts: 735 Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:32:53 PM »



Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 527





Posts: 7 527 Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:47:31 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:32:53 PM



Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer

Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer

"Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit? "Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit? Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 735





Posts: 735 Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 PM » All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives. Logged

SimbaT

Offline



Posts: 38





Posts: 38 Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 PM » "alert to injustice in society, especially racism"



So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!



Suppose can see why some on here would love her. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 735





Posts: 735 Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 PM » That all depends on what your interpretation of 'injustice' is and which demographics are allowed to be victims of it.



I can see why she'd be a nightmare for the Identity Politicians. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 668





Posts: 7 668 Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:08:32 AM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 07:12:48 PM If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE.



Agreed. He's an utter snake.



I favour Suella Braverman. Comitted brexiteer and has the backing of the likes of Steve Baker, Big Dessy Swayne etc.



Fear she will not make the last two though Agreed. He's an utter snake.I favour Suella Braverman. Comitted brexiteer and has the backing of the likes of Steve Baker, Big Dessy Swayne etc.Fear she will not make the last two though Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 527





Posts: 7 527 Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:36:27 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:04:07 PM All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.



Well established that "political correctness" came from Republican think tanks to discredit the Carter administration in the 70's, and went on quite successfully to apportion blame for XY&Z to anybody not as RWNJ as them. Over the last few years they've managed to revive it under the "woke" banner, with the same conclusion that sensible debate is lost under the multitudes of the stupid feeling justified and invigorated by repeatedly shouting one word. As I said, "sensible debate is lost"! Well established that "political correctness" came from Republican think tanks to discredit the Carter administration in the 70's, and went on quite successfully to apportion blame for XY&Z to anybody not as RWNJ as them. Over the last few years they've managed to revive it under the "woke" banner, with the same conclusion that sensible debate is lost under the multitudes of the stupid feeling justified and invigorated by repeatedly shouting one word. As I said, "sensible debate is lost"! Logged