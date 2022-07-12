Welcome,
July 12, 2022, 09:03:05 PM
Rishi Sunak
Author
Topic: Rishi Sunak (Read 188 times)
BoroPE
BoroPE
kippers
Posts: 3 311
Rishi Sunak
If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE.
Rutters
Posts: 735
Re: Rishi Sunak
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 527
Re: Rishi Sunak
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 07:32:53 PM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
"Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit?
Rutters
Posts: 735
Re: Rishi Sunak
All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.
SimbaT
Posts: 38
Re: Rishi Sunak
"alert to injustice in society, especially racism"
So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!
Suppose can see why some on here would love her.
Rutters
Posts: 735
Re: Rishi Sunak
That all depends on what your interpretation of 'injustice' is and which demographics are allowed to be victims of it.
I can see why she'd be a nightmare for the Identity Politicians.
Bernie
Posts: 7 668
Re: Rishi Sunak
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 07:12:48 PM
If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE.
Agreed. He's an utter snake.
I favour Suella Braverman. Comitted brexiteer and has the backing of the likes of Steve Baker, Big Dessy Swayne etc.
Fear she will not make the last two though
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 527
Re: Rishi Sunak
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 08:04:07 PM
All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.
Well established that "political correctness" came from Republican think tanks to discredit the Carter administration in the 70's, and went on quite successfully to apportion blame for XY&Z to anybody not as RWNJ as them. Over the last few years they've managed to revive it under the "woke" banner, with the same conclusion that sensible debate is lost under the multitudes of the stupid feeling justified and invigorated by repeatedly shouting one word. As I said, "sensible debate is lost"!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 617
Re: Rishi Sunak
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 07:32:53 PM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
Agree entirely.
Rutters
Posts: 735
Re: Rishi Sunak
The word 'Woke' originates in the Universities of the east and west coasts of America. It was intended to mean awakened, aware, awaken or woke. It is derived from the post-modernists at the Frankfurt School of Critical Theory such as Marcuse and Adorno.
What it intends you to be aware of is the struggles of certain identities (black, female, gay) and their oppression by others (white, male, straight). The oppressed join together in what's called 'Intersectionality' in leftist organisations such as The Labour Party
It is, of course, bollocks because it's the rich and powerful who had always oppressed the poor and powerless.
What does lose sensible debate is some choosing to scream 'racist', 'sexist', or 'homophobic' at anything they disagree with.
