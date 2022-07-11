kippers

Posts: 3 311 Rishi Sunak « on: Today at 07:12:48 PM » If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE. Logged

Rutters

Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:32:53 PM »



Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer Logged

Squarewheelbike

Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:47:31 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 07:32:53 PM



Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer

Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer

"Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit? "Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit? Logged

Rutters

Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:04:07 PM » All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.

SimbaT

Re: Rishi Sunak « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:54:27 PM » "alert to injustice in society, especially racism"



So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!



Suppose can see why some on here would love her. Logged